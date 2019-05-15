5 budget-friendly summer vacation destinations

Summer may be prime vacation time, but sometimes our budgets don’t cooperate with our summer vacation ideas. Luckily, Skyscanner – a travel search engine celebrated for its ability to discover the cheapest flights – has uncovered affordable summer vacation spots around the world that offer everything you’d want from a fancy trip.

Not surprisingly, warm-weather destinations can be far cheaper in the summer months. Keep reading to discover other reasons the following five summer vacation destinations should fit into your budget-friendly travel plans this summer.

New Orleans

The Big Easy fills up with tourists in the spring for Mardi Gras, so summer visitors can get a good deal. Fly from New York to New Orleans in July for as little as $220. A nice hotel in the French Quarter for $149 a night will keep you in the heart of what’s happening in NOLA.

Honolulu

Honolulu, which can be pricey any time of year, typically sees a 2.1% fare drop in the summer months, according to Skyscanner. But even choosing the best weeks to fly in the summer can save you serious cash. Fly from San Francisco to Honolulu from Aug. 20-26 and pay $495. The same trip in early July would set you back $563. Grab an Airbnb studio apartment on the beach in Waikiki for $75 a night and have a tropical vacation one can only dream about.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan feels like an international island vacation, but there’s no passport required for those in the U.S. Fly from Chicago on Aug. 7 and return on Aug. 13, and pay just $325. A hotel in Old San Juan can be had for $131 a night, making your island vacation relaxing and economical.

Austin, Texas

Austin is a trendy destination for music and art lovers, with plenty to do all day and long into the night. Fly from Los Angeles for just $97 round trip in August. One of the best cheap vacation ideas, you can pick up an apartment on Airbnb for $56 a night, and set out to explore. You can go tubing on the San Marcos River for $45 during the day, and then head to one of over 250 live music venues to dance the night away.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Florida sees an influx of vacationers in the winter, which means that bargain hunters can find cheap rates in the summer off-season. Vacationers can fly from Boston to Fort Lauderdale in August for $139 round trip. Snowbirds rent their condos on Airbnb when they’re not using them, so you can find a studio bungalow for $69 a night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 budget-friendly summer vacation destinations