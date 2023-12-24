5 A/C units vandalized at North Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are requesting help locating the suspect responsible for the theft of five A/C condensers from a North Memphis church Saturday morning.

According to reports, police responded to a scrap metal theft at Grace Baptist Church located at 1203 Manassas Street.

Police say the A/C condensers are worth approximately $5,000 each, and were stolen around 10:30 a.m. according to a surveillance video stamp.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie and light wash blue jeans. He was reportedly driving a gold sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

