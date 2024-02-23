5 candidates enter race for two seats on Sioux Falls School District Board of Education

Five candidates have submitted all the necessary paperwork to the Sioux Falls School District to be on this year’s ballot for the Board of Education election.

Candidates seeking school board seats in the April 9 combined city and school election include three retired educators, a real estate professional and a soon-to-be-former city councilor.

These five people are vying for two, two-year terms on the board, as Marc Murren and Kate Serenbetz’s terms end June 30, 2024. Serenbetz is not seeking re-election and said it's been an honor to serve the community during her 15-year streak on the board.

"I am grateful for the trust and support the voters have placed in me, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished together," Serenbetz said. "I hope this community finds a candidate that is dedicated to serving all students, regardless of background or privilege, and continuing the amazing work the district is doing."

Here’s who’s running, in order of when they filed their paperwork.

Marc Murren, Bobbie Tibbetts, Gail Swenson, Pat Starr and Stuart Willett are all vying for two, two-year terms on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

Gail Swenson

Retired educator Gail Swenson is running for school board and said in a Feb. 15 press release that she’s “uniquely qualified” to be on the board because of her experience.

She spent the majority of her 41 years in education in the district, including stints as a high school language arts teacher at both Lincoln and Roosevelt high schools, president of the Sioux Falls Education Association, teacher on special assignment and a district-level supervisor of homeless education and Indian education.

Swenson also served as superintendent of the Dupree School District and was superintendent and secondary principal in the Tripp-Delmont School District.

Gail Swenson is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

Her vision for the district is based on three principles: engagement, safety and excellence, she said in a news release.

She wants to encourage students, families and community members to be more engaged in the district and in education; create safe spaces for education; oppose violence, bullying and unwelcoming schools; and, help build a culture of excellence in all aspects of academics, student opportunities, facilities and programs, she said in the release.

“I know firsthand the challenges that the school board, community, parents, staff and students face every day,” she said in a press release. “As board members, we need to ensure that we live our district motto of educating and preparing students to succeed and our goal of creating a best-in-the-nation district.”

Bobbie Tibbetts

Commercial real estate professional Bobbie Tibbetts is running for school board.

Tibbetts is in a unique position, as she and 13 students and 13 other parents are currently in a lawsuit against the Sioux Falls School District for cutting gymnastics, but Tibbett’s said she’s not running solely because of the lawsuit and isn’t a single-issue candidate.

“Though it did open my eyes to the importance of strong leadership, regardless of the topic, it is in the hands of the court to determine the outcome of the lawsuit,” she said. “My priority will be on engaging in productive and respectful conversations to achieve what’s best for our students, teachers and families.”

Bobbie Tibbetts is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

As a mother of two middle school children and a passionate advocate for the district, Tibbetts said she wants to see the best possible outcomes for students, families and teachers.

“I’ve seen firsthand how critically important strong board leadership is to ensure the best possible outcomes and believe my background and professional leadership experiences uniquely qualify me to add value as a member of the Sioux Falls School Board,” she said. “I bring energy, fresh perspectives and will be an advocate for transparency and dialogue in pursuit of what’s best for our district.”

Marc Murren

Retired educator and current school board member Marc Murren is running for his seat on the school board again. Murren has been on the board for three years after being elected in 2021, and he has 42 years experience coaching and teaching, with 32 years of that experience with the Sioux Falls School District.

He said he’s running again because he cares deeply about reading proficiency, problem-solving abilities in mathematics for students, attendance and being a voice for teachers. School board has opened his eyes to “what an amazing team we have throughout the district,” he said.

Marc Murren is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

“I have also become more aware of all of the stakeholders involved in education. Parents, taxpayers, local government, and most importantly our students,” Murren said. “Public schools are essential to developing a well-rounded workforce, which strengthens the community of Sioux Falls.”

Murren said as the district continues to grow, he hopes to continue serving students and families in Sioux Falls.

Stuart Willett

Stuart Willett is running for school board. He taught science in New York City public schools for 15 years, and taught English as a second language in Taiwanese schools for several years before becoming a substitute teacher in the Sioux Falls School District.

“I want to help prevent the negative trajectory we see in schools in other parts of the country and keep Sioux Falls Schools great,” he said in a press release on Friday. “I have found the teachers in Sioux Falls to be very professional and the students to be very responsible and mature.”

Willett said he’d love to take up the challenge of helping make the Sioux Falls School District the best in the nation, and said he’s committed to being a voice at the table for families, teachers and taxpayers, including families in public, private and home schools.

Stuart Willett is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

In a press release sent Friday, Willett said he plans to empower teachers by advocating for autonomy through reduced micromanagement, support with classroom management and increased teacher input on professional development content.

He said he also wants to leverage his experience to evaluate return on investment for taxpayers by scrutinizing the budget and working with teachers to determine what investments will truly help them and their students succeed.

Pat Starr

City councilor Pat Starr is term-limited on the city council at the end of his current term in May and is running for school board with a commitment to the betterment of the Sioux Falls School District, he said in a Feb. 7 press release.

Starr said his experience in public service helps him understand the unique challenges and opportunities facing the city’s schools, and his background in business has prepared him to collaborate with stakeholders and enact positive change, he added. He currently works in business development with HireQuest Direct.

Pat Starr is running for a seat on the Sioux Falls School District Board of Education.

If elected, Starr said in a press release that he pledges to advocate for equitable access to quality education for all students; foster a safe, inclusive and nurturing learning environment; support innovative teaching methods and curriculum development; promote transparency and accountability within the school system; and, listen to the concerns and ideas of students, parents, teachers and community members.

“I am proud of my service on the Sioux Falls City Council,” Starr said in a press release. “I have been a voice for those in the community who haven't had a voice. I plan to take that record with me to the Sioux Falls School Board.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls School District board election race sees 5 candidates