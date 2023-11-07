5 candidates qualify for the Miami GOP debate, with Doug Burgum missing out

Five candidates will be on the stage Wednesday night at the third GOP presidential debate in Miami, but North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum fell short after making the first two Republican debates earlier this year.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie , Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley , businessman Vivek Ramaswamy , and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina all qualified for the Wednesday debate, the Republican National Committee said in a statement. Former President Donald Trump , meanwhile, is skipping another debate.

The five qualified candidates each met the RNC’s criteria, including accruing at least 70,000 unique donors and meeting a minimum polling requirement (at least 4% in two national polls or one national and one early-state poll that meet RNC requirements). The candidates also had to sign pledges, including one to support the Republican Party’s eventual nominee.

