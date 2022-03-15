5 candidates want to lead Terrebonne's public schools. Here's what we know about them.

Terrebonne Parish School Board members discuss Hurricane Ida-related building repairs during a committee meeting Jan. 18 in Houma.

Five candidates are vying to become Terrebonne Parish's next public schools superintendent.

The School Board will decide later this month which candidate will replace Philip Martin, who plans to retire when his contract expires June 30 after 14 years as the system's top administrator.

The superintendent candidates are:

Cory Butler, Terrebonne school system's supervisor of child welfare and attendance.

Bubba Orgeron, the Terrebonne School District's assistant superintendent.

C. Michael Robinson Jr., chief academic officer of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.

Mark Torbert, the Terrebonne school system’s supervisor of secondary education.

Clyde Washington, assistant superintendent of the Rapides Parish school system.

Two other candidates, J.T. Stroder and Paul Nelson, withdrew their applications Friday, officials said.

The School Board will conduct public interviews with each candidate beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at its offices, 201 Stadium Drive in Houma. The meeting will also be streamed live on the school system’s Facebook page. Each candidate will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session and is also being asked to submit a biographical video.

“I would love to see our applicants create a five- to six-minute video, where they’re just speaking to the camera … so we can get an idea of them because 15 minutes isn’t going to be long enough and 30 minutes is going to be pushing it,” board member Mathew Ford said during the March 8 meeting. “We’re looking at the future of this district, not just for personnel and these matters, but I’m talking about public sake. They’re going to want to see a little bit more.”

The submitted videos, which are optional, will also be posted to the school system’s Facebook page this week, officials said.

The board will select its next superintendent on March 22 and will begin contract negotiations in April. Martin’s current pay is $185,000 a year.

Each candidate is hoping to lead Louisiana’s 13th largest school district. Terrebonne enrolls about 17,000 students and employs 1,700 teachers and staff with a budget of nearly $200 million a year.

Orgeron and Washington had sought to become the Lafourche schools superintendent in 2018. The job ultimately went to Louis Voiron, who stepped down citing health concerns about seven months later. Philip Martin's son, Jardo Martin, is Lafourche's current superintendent.

Here is a deeper look into the five candidates for Terrebonne superintendent of schools:

Cory Butler, Houma

Butler has served as the Terrebonne School District’s supervisor of child welfare and attendance since 2021. He served as interim superintendent of St. John the Baptist Parish Schools from December 2019 to July 2020. He also worked as that parish's director of child welfare and attendance from 2016 to 2021.

Bubba Orgeron, Houma

Orgeron has served as Terrebonne’s assistant superintendent since 2015. From 2012 to November 2015, he worked as a schools director in Lafourche, where he supervised eight middle schools and three high schools. He was principal of South Lafourche High from 2009 to 2012.

C. Michael Robinson Jr., Thibodaux

Originally from Lafourche Parish, Robinson has served as East Baton Rouge Parish Schools' chief academic officer since early 2021. He was superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District in Arkansas from 2016 until 2018. He also worked as an educational consultant and speaker.

Mark Torbert, Houma

Torbert has served as Terrebonne’s supervisor of secondary education since 2018. From 2005 until 2013, he was the principal at Evergreen Junior High and was principal of South Terrebonne High from 2014 to 2018.

Clyde Washington, Houma

Washington has served as the Rapides Parish school system's assistant superintendent since 2013. He also was the principal of Oaklawn Junior High in Houma from 2012 to 2013 and principal of Andrew Price School in Schriever from 2006 to 2012. He served as an assistant principal at Ellender High in Houma from 2004 to 2006.

