These 5 Cannabis Stocks Have More Than Doubled Their Prices In The Last Year—And You Can Meet Their Management

With new jurisdictions coming online on a consistent basis and the increasing expectation of federal legalization knocking on Congress’ gates, the cannabis industry is more mature and established than it has ever been before.

While shares from some big names in cannabis like Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Hexo Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) or Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) are lower today than they were one year ago, others have seen significant improvements in their price action.

Among this group of yearly winners are companies that stand out for having multiplied their market caps by factors that can beat the returns of the best tech giants trading on the Nasdaq.

View more earnings on MRMD

Coming to New York on October 14 and 15 is the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, a 2-day hybrid gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors that will feature five companies that have yielded year-over-year returns that went from doubling their returns to a nine-fold increase in stock price.

Yearly Winners At The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick said that the connections that are made at the conference are the most valuable aspect of the event.

Story continues

“There has been over $250 million raised from companies meeting investors at our events,” Raznick said.

“That’s what I am excited about...companies finding investors, suppliers, customers, partners, accountants, lawyers, underwriters, heads of exchanges at our event. If you’re in the cannabis space, you need to be here, as this event is the ‘room where it happens’,” concluded Raznick.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.