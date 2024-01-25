5-car crash closes Route 9 in Toms River

TOMS RIVER - A five-car pileup forced the closure of Route 9 for about an hour Thursday morning, police said.

The initial vehicle struck and destroyed a utility pole when the driver, traveling south on Route 9, was blinded by the headlights of a northbound vehicle and veered off the road at Swain Avenue about 7 a.m., said Police Chief Mitch Little. The crash resulted in wires down in the roadway.

The driver of second southbound vehicle and another vehicle traveling north were both unable to avoid striking the pole and debris that fell in the roadway, Little said.

Traffic flows freely a few hours after a multi-car accident downed a utility pole on Route 9 just south of Bamberry Lane. Work crews prepare to replace the downed pole. Toms River, NJ Thursday, January 25, 2024

A third southbound vehicle was able to stop before striking the pole or the other vehicles, but it was struck in the rear by a fourth southbound vehicle, the chief said. A passenger in that fourth vehicle complained of head pain and was taken to Community Medical Center, he said.

All five vehicles were damaged, with two of them needing to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pole was issued summonses.

Route 9, between Route 571 and Whitty Road, was closed for about an hour, although repair work continued at the scene after the road was reopened to traffic.

