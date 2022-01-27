5 Carthage residents injured in 2-vehicle crash

Jan. 27—Five Carthage residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Fir Road at Hazel Street west of the Carthage city limits in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of one vehicle, Courtney L. Coursey, 24, and four juvenile passengers were taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries. The juveniles, whose names were not released due to their status as juveniles, were a 9-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

Their eastbound vehicle was struck in the rear by a second vehicle driven by Maisie R. Stramel, 30, of Carthage, the patrol said.