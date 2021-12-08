5 catalytic converters stolen from Sara Lee delivery trucks

Dec. 7—In spite of the recent arrest of a primary suspect in catalytic converter thefts in the area, the valuable car parts continue to go missing in Rochester.

Five converters were taken from Sara Lee Bread Company delivery trucks in southeast Rochester between Saturday and Sunday.

The converters were stolen between 11 a.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The delivery trucks were parked at 7 Woodlake Drive SE.

Nearly 30 catalytic converts were stolen from vehicles between the end of September and mid-November, Moilanen previously reported.

Catalytic converter thefts have lasting impact

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller said one of the "top two catalytic converter thieves" was recently arrested by deputies after a dropped cellphone at the scene of a theft led law enforcement officials to the suspect.

Officers hoped that the arrest would decrease the "catalytic converter drama that's been going on for a year and a half," Schueller said in a Dec. 1 briefing.