5 Central Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut down after inspectors spot serious health violations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Five Central Florida restaurants had to shut down temporarily after health inspectors found they were not operating in compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws, according to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, 2024, the following local restaurants were cited for having multiple violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

China Master

The Chinese restaurant located at 1700 W International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 27 violations during a Jan. 11 routine inspection. Roach activity in the kitchen area and an employee not washing their hands before engaging in food preparation were among the high-priority violations.

The restaurant later reopened after meeting inspection standards, but a follow-up inspection is required.

Melina's Cafe

The Peruvian restaurant located at 1126 E Donegan Avenue in Kissimmee was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 15 violations during a Jan. 12 routine inspection.

Live, small flying insects, live roaches, raw pork stored over sliced ham, raw beef stored over cooked chicken and rodent droppings were among the high-priority violations.

The restaurant will remain closed until the violations are corrected.

The Bagel Bakery

The bakery shop located at 4113 NW 16th Boulevard in Gainesville was forced to temporarily shut down after 25 violations were found during a Jan. 5 routine inspection.

Among the high-priority violations, inspectors counted more than 50 small, live-flying insects in the kitchen area. Inspectors also spotted a bakery manager handling sugar without first washing her hands.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Miguelo's Cafe & Bar

The Osceola County restaurant located at 1201-1205 N Main Street in Kissimmee was cited and forced to temporarily close after heath inspectors found 16 violations during a Jan. 9 routine inspection.

An employee failing to wash their hands prior to handling rice and the business operating without potable running water were the two high-priority violations.

The restaurant later reopened, but a follow-up inspection is required.

Saborealo y Algo Mas Inc.

A hot dog stand located at 5586 S Orange Blossom Trail in Intercession City was temporarily shut down after seven violations were found during a Jan. 11 routine inspection.

The business was cited for a high-priority violation, for operating without potable running water. The water pump was reportedly broken.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.