5 changes travelers can expect from the $66M Appleton airport expansion

A rendering of expanded floor plans that is part of a $66 million expansion project at Appleton International Airport in Greenville.

GREENVILLE - The Appleton International Airport broke ground on its $66 million terminal expansion Wednesday evening to kick off a project construction aiming to improve traveler amenities and bring in more flights.

"We've invested in understanding the customer journey, bringing forth innovation and amenities that reduce stress and make our airport processes more efficient," airport director Abe Weber said at the groundbreaking.

Over the next two to three years, the airport will more than double its concourse to keep up with the continued growth of Wisconsin's third-busiest airport.

Funding for the expansion primarily comes from state, federal and regional grants and a one-time $10 million boost from Outagamie County's budget.

Construction began this fall and Weber told The Post-Crescent the project will be worked on in phases so there should be minimal impact on travelers over the course of the expansion.

As the airport kicks off this project, here are five changes travelers can expect once the expansion is complete.

New biergarten and upgraded restaurant are coming

A rendering of the new biergarten at Appleton International Airport, which is part of a $66 million expansion project that will double the size of its terminal.

Once travelers check their luggage and go through security, they'll be greeted by a new biergarten.

"We're very excited about the biergarten because we want to create some fun in travel," Weber told The Post-Crescent.

Additionally, the airport will upgrade and expand its two current restaurants.

Sensory and quiet rooms will accommodate travelers' comfort

To help travelers feel comfortable before taking off on their flight, the airport plans to add a sensory support room, a quiet room and a service animal relief area.

"These are for people that might feel anxiety or stress when they travel," Weber said. "They can step inside and de-stress at the airport before they get on their plane."

An expanded boarding area will bring more seating options

The project will expand the passenger boarding area by 250 feet, creating a larger seating area for travelers.

Travelers can also expect more concessions and expanded restroom facilities in this area.

A rendering of the new floor plans and seating area at Appleton International Airport, which is part of a $66 million expansion project that will double the size of its terminal.

Added gates pave the way for more flights

In hopes of encouraging airlines to add more routes through Appleton, the expansion will add four gates, bringing the airport up to 10.

Allegiant Air recently added direct flights between Appleton and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey beginning May 17.

Newark will be the 12th destination the ultra-low-cost airline flies out of Appleton. The airline already offers seasonal service from Appleton to Portland, Denver, Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Las Vegas, Nashville, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix/Mesa, Sarasota/Bradenton, Savannah/Hilton Head and Tampa/St. Petersburg area airports.

Across Allegiant, American, Delta and United airlines, the Appleton airport offers non-stop service to 17 locations.

Future construction will expand ticketing and baggage claim

The terminal expansion project has been split into two phases with the biergarten, traveler amenities and added gates in the first phase expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The second phase of the terminal expansion project aims to expand the ticketing and baggage claim area and update parking and driving lanes.

Construction on this phase — which has not yet been designed or put out for bids — will begin once the first phase is over and the airport has secured the grants to fund it.

In total, the full expansion project is projected to cost $105 million.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton airport breaks ground on $66 million expansion project