5 charged with armed robbery at Gainesville party

Jan. 19—Five people have been accused of robbing partygoers at gunpoint of cash, jewelry, car keys and iPhones at a house party on Dec. 31, according to authorities.

The robbery occurred on McConnell Drive in Gainesville the morning of Dec. 31, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Steven Arellano, 17, of Gainesville, was at the party and alerted four other people to come to the party so that they could rob the partygoers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.

Authorities said Daniel Tamayo, 17, Angel Misael Tamayo, 18, both of Gainesville, Marquavious Tavares Moses, 19, of Flowery Branch, and Katia Salinas, 20, of Gillsville, arrived at the house party in an SUV and pointed guns at four people.

The suspects demanded the people hand over their valuables, including cash, jewelry, Mustang car keys and iPhones. The total value was less than $5,000, and the Mustang was not stolen.

One man tried to resist but was punched by two of the suspects, resulting in a bloody lip, Williams said.

Arellano left the scene in his own car, and the four other suspects fired shots into the air before leaving the scene.

The Sheriff's Office arrested the suspects between Jan. 6 and Jan. 18.

All five suspects face four counts of armed robbery.

Daniel Tamayo, Moses and Salinas also face charges in separate cases investigated by Gainesville Police. The Times has reached out to Gainesville Police for information on those cases.

The five suspects were booked in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.