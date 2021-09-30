5 charged in fatal drive-by shooting of 4-year-old girl

·1 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five men were indicted Thursday in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 4-year-old girl in Florida.

A Hillsborough County jury formally charged Zvante Sampson, 30; Quandarious Hammond, 28; Jaylin Bedward, 22; James Denson, 24; and Andrew Thompson, 22. They have been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a Tampa police news release.

All five face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into a vehicle. The indictment also accuses Hammond and Sampson of attempted murder on a third victim in the case, as well as Hammond, Thompson and Denson of discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.

The girl, Suni Bell, was riding in a car with her mother the night of Aug. 22 when another vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire, Tampa police said. The woman crashed and then found that her daughter had been shot, officials said. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators haven't publicly disclosed why the mother and daughter were attacked.

Jail records didn't list attorneys for the men charged in the shooting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Family wants answers after woman killed in Aurora shooting

    About a dozen bullet holes could be spotted at the scene of a deadly shooting on Worchester Street in Aurora.

  • U.S. Judge upholds COVID-19 vaccine requirement for those with 'natural immunity'

    A U.S. judge upheld the University of California's COVID-19 vaccine requirement against a challenge by a professor who alleged he had immunity due to a prior coronavirus infection, in what appears to be the first ruling on the issue. U.S. District Court Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California, said the university system acted rationally to protect public health by mandating the vaccine and not exempting individuals with some level of immunity from an infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Aug. 6 that a study showed vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity gained from prior infection, which wanes over time.

  • This At-Home Chemical Peel Kit Keeps Me Glowing Between Facials

    I’ve struggled with acne and this helps improve my skin.

  • How Loving Fashion Has Brought My Mom and I Closer

    You can blame my mother for my lifelong track record of great outfits. Since the day I was born, everything about my appearance — from the bows on my head to the frilly dresses I wore to family events — was meticulously planned by my mom. Every back-to-school season, she’d pick out ribbons and beads to make me headbands that matched my school uniform, and she would pick out fabrics for us to wear in the form of mommy-and-me dresses. I can’t remember a time in my life when fashion wasn’t part of

  • U.S. lawmakers push for new controls on ex-spies working overseas

    The U.S. intelligence community's budget bill could place new controls and reporting requirements on former U.S. spies, according to the author of the legislation, making it harder for them to work as contractors for foreign governments following a 2019 Reuters investigation into American mercenary hackers. "People in the intelligence community develop skills necessary to protect our country against foreign bad actors, and that intellectual property really belongs to the United States,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

  • Shutdown skirted

    A Texas man was billed $54,000 for coronavirus tests at an emergency room. And Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is erupting.

  • Just 25 Under-$25 Gifts You Can Send to Brighten Someone’s Day

    You're about to be the best bestie around.

  • Designer Rebecca Minkoff on Her In-flight Routine and the Country She Has a 'Love Affair' With

    T+L caught up with the designer at her September presentation New York Fashion week.

  • Lawsuit: Black base worker faced racism, told to keep quiet

    A Black civilian grounds-keeping and kitchen worker at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming was retaliated against and ultimately fired for complaining when other workers called him racial epithets, a lawsuit said. A supervisor told Bryan Wheels to keep quiet about the racial harassment, which began soon after he was hired in 2015 and continued through 2017, said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit against Spokane, Washington-based Skils’kin. Instead, the nonprofit gave a job to a less-senior white employee, the EEOC said in its lawsuit filed Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.

  • Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into Austin Dems HQ

    A man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin, Texas. No one was at the office at the time, though the incident was caught on security cameras.

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."

  • Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

    GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We

  • ‘I wanted to watch him die,’ victim’s daughter says after Texas death row execution

    Rick Rhoades was convicted of murdering two brothers less than a day after he was released from jail on parole.

  • Virginia woman says neighbor's racist taunts include speakers playing slurs, monkey noises

    Virginia Beach police have described allegations against the neighbor as "offensive," but say it doesn't rise to the level of criminal behavior.

  • The male warden of an all-female California prison is accused of sexually abusing a woman held there and taking photos of her naked, DOJ says

    Ray J. Garcia, then an associate warden at a federal prison in the city of Dublin, faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

  • Missouri couple accused of child abuse want home confinement eased to go to Walmart

    “Defendant requests that he be able to go to Walmart for curbside pickup,” said the motion, filed Sept. 27 on behalf of Boyd Householder. His wife Stephanie’s request was nearly identical.

  • 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary caught after fleeing trial

    A 96-year-old woman who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II was arrested by police after she fled before the start of her trial, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The woman, who was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office between June 1943 and April 1945, faces 11,412 counts of accessory to murder. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She is one of many former staff members of Nazi

  • A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

    Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping, and raping Sarah Everard while still serving.

  • ‘Contact Us With Anything’: Police Make Public Appeal in Case of Slain Camping Couple Who Feared a ‘Creep’

    via FacebookAuthorities in Utah have issued a rare public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward in the August murder of a married couple who complained of encountering a “creep” shortly before they were found shot to death at a campsite near Moab.“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement