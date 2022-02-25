5 charged in federal investigation into Pawley’s Island drug ring, U.S. Attorney says

Five people were charged Friday in connection to a drug ring that allegedly operated in Pawley’s Island area, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s office in South Carolina.

Three people have been arrested and two remain at-large, according to the press release.

The defendants, all Pawley’s Island residents, are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, the attorney’s office said.

Andrew Clifford West Jr., 36, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine.

Makeon Jalik Holmes, 22, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl.

Bradford Dale Rogerson, 47, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin and cocaine.

Rogerson was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The other two people have not been arrested and also face charges as fugitives. They are Ernest Arthur Bryant III, 35, and David Mikle Syndab, 62.

The charges and arrests are the result of a joint effort by federal and local law enforcement, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horry County Police Department, according to the press release.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.