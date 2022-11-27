5 charged with FP catalytic converter thefts; 180 converters recovered

FORT PIERCE — Five men were arrested Thursday and Friday and charged with stealing nearly 200 catalytic converters, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The Thanksgiving thefts occurred at Copart, a used-car seller near the 2600 block of Center Road in Fort Pierce, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. Deputies recovered around 180 stolen converters, but police expect that number to rise.

It's the largest number of catalytic converters recovered at one time by the sheriff's office, Deputy Chief Bryan Hester said. The next highest number of stolen converters was about 30, he said, which is part of a joint investigation with other local agencies that's been ongoing since July.

"These people were going in and cutting these catalytic converters off, and they would have made big money off of them," Hester said.

Rise in thefts: Arrests in Port St. Lucie highlight 'nationwide epidemic' of catalytic converter thefts

Bank robberies have plummeted over the years: Law enforcement officials offer reasons why

Carjackings rattle Stuart: Martin County Sheriff's Office sees rash of preventable car thefts

Catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, help reduce pollutants and harmful gases in emissions. Local law enforcement has deemed the rise in catalytic converter thefts to be a "national epidemic."

The parts contain small amounts of expensive metals, such as rhodium, palladium and platinum, which could go for around $200 per stolen catalytic converter.

"I think everybody's been very alert to the fact that this has been going on," Hester said. "And everybody reacted very well."

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Copart's owner called 911 after seeing two ladders leaning against the property's perimeter wall, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Catalytic converters recovered this week by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Four suspects — Carlos Martinez, 30; Carlos Umberto Argueta Bonnila, 51; Jose Octavio Martin Hernandez, 51; and Jose Odair Martinez Funez, 39 — were arrested on scene and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

Story continues

A fifth suspect, Ladonte Shaquille Hill, 29, was arrested later at a nearby hotel. The men traveled to St. Lucie County from North Carolina, according to the sheriff's office.

Each was arrested on charges of burglary of an occupied structure, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, and grand theft. Each man was being held Sunday on $190,000 bail.

Copart's owner could not be reached for comment Sunday. Neither Hester nor a sheriff's office spokesperson could provide further details about the investigation Sunday afternoon.

In comparison to this week's thefts, the most catalytic converters recovered at one time by the Port St. Lucie Police Department was 13, TCPalm reported in August.

Anyone with further information is asked to call St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Around 180 catalytic converters stolen in Fort Pierce; five men arrested