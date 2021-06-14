5 charged in Glastonbury vehicle thefts, chase

Jun. 14—GLASTONBURY — Five suspects were arrested Sunday after a foot chase in the area of the high school that followed three vehicle crashes — on Main Street, Route 17, and at the high school — involving two stolen vehicles, police said.

Police described the suspects as three "young adults" and two juveniles. Police said in a Facebook post that they expected to identify the adult suspects publicly today, but they had yet to do so as of this morning.

Police said they were investigating whether the same suspects were involved in "multiple reports of attempted vehicle burglaries and garage burglaries" in the South Glastonbury section of town Sunday afternoon.

The first two vehicle crashes occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on Main Street and Route 17, both involving a stolen BMW, police said. The BMW couldn't be driven after the second crash, so the suspects fled on foot and called a ride-sharing service, according to police.

The suspects then stole the ride-share driver's vehicle, which they crashed at the high school before leading police officers on the foot chase in which they were arrested.

