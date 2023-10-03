5 charged for home robberies targeting Asian Americans in Seattle

[Source]

The five male suspects — including one minor — arrested in connection with the string of robberies that targeted Asian American homes in south Seattle have been charged, according to reports.

Driving the news: The suspects, who were arrested on Wednesday, are accused of at least 14 home invasion robberies targeting mostly senior Asian Americans in south Seattle between June and August. Police recovered 14 firearms, ammunition, currency and narcotics in the arrests.

The adult suspects have been identified as Delauno Habtai, 26; Tyrhone Marr, 32; Demarcus Pate, 28; and Javez Tubbs, 31. All four men have prior felony convictions and are not allowed to possess guns, according to The Seattle Times.

Charges: All four men have been charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm: Habtai with three counts, Marr with two counts, and Pate and Tubbs with one count each. Additional charges are expected as more information becomes available.

More from NextShark: Ambulance company sued over paramedic accused of sexually assaulting 82-year-old Asian woman

“The police investigation is ongoing and we anticipate getting additional information that’s needed to prove additional charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The charges filed today are the charges we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt at this time, but we anticipate more information from SPD [Seattle Police Department],” said Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, as per KOMO News.

Meanwhile, the juvenile suspect, 16, was charged in juvenile court with two counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree theft. A judge ruled to keep him in custody.

More from NextShark: Thai woman accused of killing 14 with cyanide faces 80 criminal charges

Bail: Habtai’s bail was reportedly set at $2 million. Pate and Tubbs’ were each set at $1.5 million, while Marr’s was set at $1.25 million.

Related burglary: A fifth adult believed to be the brother of the juvenile suspect was also arrested and charged by Seattle authorities. Jaqwan Jamison, 23, a city resident, was hit with one count of burglary for allegedly breaking into an Asian family’s home in Des Moines in June — along with two others — and forcing a woman to open a safe at gunpoint.

More from NextShark: Yankees Starting Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka Returns to Japan Amid COVID-19 Spread in US

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Bay Area Boy Finds Lemur Stolen from the SF Zoo