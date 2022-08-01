5 charged with murder after fatal armed robbery at local apartment, police say

Five people have been arrested after a man was gunned down during an armed robbery at a local apartment building.

On June 5, Memphis Police officers responded to a wounding call at an apartment on N. Claybrook Street at 9:21 p.m.

According to an affidavit, police found a man on the floor of his apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Police located a woman in a black Nissan Altima trying to drive through the gate of the apartment complex.

Witnesses told police that four men ran through the complex and jumped a fence between the property and a house, records show.

After a brief foot chase, police took three suspects into custody. They were unable to locate the fourth man.

Officers found two handguns, a rifle, a shotgun, a backpack, a large glass jar containing what appeared to be marijuana, and two mason jars containing what appeared to be marijuana, according to the affidavit.

The woman in the Altima, identified as Kierra Carr, told police she was in the car with the suspects when they talked about robbing the victim for weed and money.

The other four suspects were identified as Courtney Gray, Trevion Clark, Jamie Rogers and Daterrius Banks, records show.

Rogers told police he was sitting in the Altima with Banks and Carr while Clark and Gray went into the victim’s apartment armed with guns.

According to the affidavit, Rogers said he heard three gunshots, then he and Banks also ran to the victim’s apartment with guns.

He said he saw the victim had been shot.

He said they ran out of the apartment with weed and guns when they heard police sirens, records show.

All five suspects are charged with First-Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Conspiracy-Aggravated Robbery, and Especially Aggravated Burglary.

