5 charged with riot in Jeannette incident

Feb. 1—Five men are facing charges in connection with a January incident that started in Jeannette and involved members of the group vandalizing a car and taunting its driver, according to court papers.

Arrest warrants were issued for Colby E. Doak, 20, of New Stanton, and Jeannette residents Erick T. Reusser, 20; Christian S. Kemerer, 19; Ajay K. Kern, 18; and Scott P. Harrold Jr., 19. They are charged with riot, unlawful restraint, stalking, simple assault and related offenses.

City police said in court papers that they were called to Zimmerman Street on Jan. 15 just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the incident was part of an ongoing issue between the suspects and their target, who had arrived at his girlfriend's house and was being taunted by a few of the suspects from across the street.

The man and his girlfriend decided to leave in separate vehicles but learned their route out was being blocked by two cars belonging to some of the suspects, according to court papers. The five men exited the cars and approached the man's Hyundai Sonata aggressively, punching it and jumping on the hood while yelling at him, police said.

The man was able to drive away, but was followed by the suspects, according to court papers. The incident moved onto Route 30 in Hempfield where police said Reusser got in front of the man and drove 10 mph before getting out and running toward the Hyundai Sonata on the two-lane highway. The man drove to the state police station in Greensburg while being followed by Kern and Reusser, according to court papers.

No court action had been scheduled for any of the suspects. They could not be reached.

