5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios

As of Wednesday, the following stocks have low price-earnings ratios and have been bought by gurus. While some of them are great investments, others need to be checked again, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.

With a market cap of $10.04 billion, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.05. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $614.35 while trading at about $200. The price has fallen 36% over the last 12 months and is now 39.41% below the 52-week high and 13.51% above the 52-week low.

GuruFocus gives the financial services company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 22.42% and return on assets of 1.95% are outperforming 93% of companies in the banking industry. Its financial strength is rated 4.8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 9.84 is above the industry median of 1.13.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) 0.91% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46%.

With a $9.50 billion market cap, Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.38. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $29.43 while trading at $24.39. The share price declined 42% over the last 12 months. It is now trading 44.13% below the 52-week high and 19.59% above the 52-week low.

GuruFocus gives the oil company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 47.18% and return on assets of 18.64% are outperforming 82% of companies in the Oil and Gas - E&P industry. Its financial strength is rated 5.6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.76 is slightly below the industry median of 0.77.

Paul Singer (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital with 1.67% and Fisher with 0.56%.

With a market cap of $9.34 billion, Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.36. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $83.37 while trading at about $60. Shares have declined 35% over the last 12 months and are now trading 37.49% below the 52-week high and 3.56% above the 52-week low.

GuruFocus gives the financial services company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.51% and return on assets of 1.77% are outperforming 83% of companies in the banking industry. Its financial strength is rated 3.2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.43 is below the industry median of 1.13.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and the Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.

DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC) has a market cap of $8.89 billion and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a price-book ratio of 0.83. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $46.77 while trading at $32. Shares have declined 65% over the last 12 months and are currently trading 70.15% below the 52-week high.