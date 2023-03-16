5 Cheap Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Friday, March 17 is St. Patrick's Day. Those celebrating the holiday this year are in luck: you'll find plenty of sales to fit every budget and ensure you keep a little extra green in your wallet from all the savings.

Check out these cheap ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on a budget.

Visit Restaurants for Food and Drink Deals

Whether you're planning to go out before or after a St. Paddy's Day parade, many restaurants are offering food and drink deals specific to the holiday this year.

Where are some of the standout deals? Now through March 17, Krispy Kreme is offering a Good As Gold Dozen specialty dozen. This includes the four new sweet flavors from their St. Patrick's Day collection.

Pizza lovers can also get into the holiday spirit at Marco's Pizza. A Marco's Pizza representative told GOBankingRates you can use code MED799 to get as many green toppings -- like green peppers, spinach or green olives -- as you like added to a medium one-topping pizza for only $7.99 each. (This code is available for a limited time.)

Not sure if your favorite restaurant is offering a deal or discount? Katie Roberts, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, recommends signing up for your favorite restaurants' email lists before the holiday and following their social media accounts.

Look For Clothing Sales

You'll want to make sure you're wearing green on St. Patrick's Day!

Target is currently running clothing sales throughout the adult clothing department. Receive 30% off purchases of women's t-shirts including the women's 100% lucky short sleeve graphic t-shirt ($7) and women's Lucky Charms oversized short sleeve graphic t-shirt ($11.89). Check in with your favorite retailer to see which St. Patrick's Day holiday sales they're running on clothes.

Check Grocery Store Ads for Food and Drink Savings

Planning a fully green dinner or snack spread for everyone to enjoy? Roberts said to look at your local grocery store ad during the week of St. Patrick's Day.

Savvy grocery store shoppers may find discounts on food and drinks associated with the holiday and with Ireland in general. Roberts uses the example of grocery chain Publix which is offering savings on corned beef brisket, cabbage and Guinness beer.

Head to the Dollar Store for Decorations

Whether you want to decorate your home, your office or the classroom, you'll find all the decorations you need without breaking the bank at the dollar store.

Roberts recommends shopping for St. Patrick's Day décor at Dollar Tree. "They have a solid selection of items in stock, including shamrock necklaces, St. Patrick's Day garland and holiday signs," said Roberts.

Shop Winter Clearance Items

Spring officially starts on Monday, March 20, so now's your last chance to stock up on any end-of-winter clearance sales.

REI's REI Co-op is currently offering sales on men's clothing and women's clothing for the winter season with discounted items including gloves, socks, pants, jackets and more. Stock up on the sales now for any last-minute winter outings ahead and to keep on hand for the winter 2023 season.

