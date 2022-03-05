5 children, 1 adult hospitalized after 'irritant' released at Ballenger Creek Middle School

Mar. 5—Five children and a staff member were hospitalized after an "unknown irritant" was released into the air at Ballenger Creek Middle School Friday morning, leading to an evacuation, according to school and police officials.

A call for a "strange odor" at the school, located on Ballenger Creek Pike just outside the Frederick city limit, came in at about 10:15 a.m., according to a news release published Friday afternoon by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Frederick County Public Schools staff members began immediately evacuating the school, while emergency vehicles from the Sheriff's Office and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded, according to the release.

Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools director of public affairs, called the substance released in the school an "irritant," but didn't specify what kind. Before students and staff reentered the building around 11:30 a.m., Louérs-Phillips said an environmental assessment of the school's air found it to be safe for reentry.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said an additional seven children and one staff member were evaluated for minor symptoms on scene and refused medical transport.

Parents and guardians were initially kept away from the school until fire apparatus cleared the scene, but were later allowed to pick up their students.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said his office is investigating the incident and emphasized that children's safety is their "first priority."

The investigation will include reviewing video footage from inside the middle school, according to Friday afternoon's news release. If the Sheriff's Office identifies one or more suspects, criminal charges will be forthcoming, according to the release.

Part of the investigation will also include whether the incident is connected to an Urbana High School evacuation that occurred Thursday, according to Wivell. A 14-year-old student is facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing bleach to Urbana High with plans of making mustard gas.

Anyone with information about the incident, the Sheriff's Office is asking you to call (301) 600-1046 and reference case No. 22-023646.

