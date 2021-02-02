5 children, 1 adult killed and family member in custody following Oklahoma shooting

Tim Fitzsimons and Juliette Arcodia and David K. Li
Updated

Five children and a man, all related, were killed in what's believed to be an early morning shooting Tuesday that ended with a relative in custody, authorities in eastern Oklahoma said.

Police responded to a 1:30 a.m. call of multiple people shot at a residence in southeast Muskogee, and when officers arrived, a suspect emerged brandishing a weapon, officials said.

An officer fired one round and missed the suspect, who was later apprehended after a short chase, police said. The suspect is a member of the victims' family, Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee told NBC News.

"I can’t say how, but we believe the suspect in custody is related to the victims," Teehee said.

Inside the residence, police found four deceased children and one deceased adult.

"A fifth child later died after being life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital," police said in a statement. "There was also one adult female with life threatening injuries taken to a Tulsa hospital."

Muskogee is roughly 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Please check back again later for more news.

Originally published

