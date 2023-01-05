5 children among 8 family members shot to death in southwest Utah home, police say

Eight people, including five children, were found shot to death in a southwest Utah home, according to the Enoch City Police Department.

Identities of the victims have not been released, but the Associated Press reports they were all members of the same family.

The discovery was made Wednesday, Jan. 4, when police were called for a welfare check at a home in the 4900 block of Albert Drive in Enoch City, police said in a news release. The neighborhood of single family homes is about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City.

“Officers checked the residence and found three adults and five minors deceased inside,” police said. “Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.”

Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers. https://t.co/mCjejDhYGf — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) January 5, 2023

Investigators have not provided details of how the killings played out in the home, but the suspected shooter may be among the dead, police suggested.

“We do not believe there is a threat to the public, or that there are any suspects at large,” officials said.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson released a statement reporting the dead were well known in the city, saying it may take days “to come to an understanding of what happened,” the AP reported.

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals,” Dotson told said. “This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions.”

Enoch City is a town of about 7,500 people, just north of Cedar City.

Four killed in Florida home. Two children survived by hiding under blanket, cops say

30-year-old boyfriend is person of interest after retiree vanishes, Florida cops say

Infant in critical condition, 2 adults dead after triple shooting in NC home, cops say