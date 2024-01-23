5 children dead after devastating home fire in Indiana

A devastating home fire in South Bend, Indiana, resulted in the death of five children, the South Bend Fire Department said Jan. 22.

Firefighters responded to a residential fire call in the evening of Jan. 21, where upon arrival, a two-story home was engulfed in flames. “Multiple victims were reported to be trapped” on the second floor, according to the press release.

Six individuals were rescued from the home, however, “five of these individuals, all children, would later be pronounced deceased. One survivor was urgently transported to Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to a specialized pediatric burn center in Indianapolis for further treatment.”

In a Jan. 22 press conference, South Bend Fire Chief Carl R. Buchanon said that the six children ranged from ages of 17 months to 11 years. The surviving child was the 11-year-old, who was taken to the hospital.

South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon during a press conference on Jan. 22. (South Bend Fire Department Facebook)

The cause and point of origin of the fire is currently under investigation.

During the press conference, Buchanon said that an adult had been present when the fire broke out and made “a valiant attempt” at trying to rescue the kids. The adult was the one who helped firefighters with details on how many kids there were and where they were.

“The adult was able to get themselves out of the structure,” he said. “The heavy smoke and heavy fire was overcoming him.” The adult did survive but Buchanon was not sure as to the extent of his injuries.

To the best of Buchanon’s knowledge, he said the adult is related to the kids but did not know the relation at this time.

Additionally, one firefighter is being cared for after he “fell through the second floor onto the first floor,” the release states, adding that the individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment. “He is now recovering at home and is expected to recover and return to work in the near future.”

Buchanon and the rest of the officials send their prayers and condolences to the family, as well as the community, in their press release.

“As we mourn the lives lost, we also extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy. The South Bend Fire Department is committed to providing support to these families during this difficult time and is working closely with local & State authorities to investigate the cause of the fire,” the release states, reminding people to “test their smoke alarms.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com