5 children dead in house fire in Bullhead City

Five children died in a house fire Saturday evening in Bullhead City, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.

Police said that they are investigating a fatal house fire that happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday on Anna Circle and Riverfront Drive. Five children (ages 2, 4, 5, 11 and 13) died as a result of the fire.

Bullhead City officials said that the incident was ongoing and that they, along with the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are handling the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 children dead in Bullhead City house fire