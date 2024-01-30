5 children taken to McLaren following Monday car crash, no significant injuries reported

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A carful of children were transported to McLaren Northern Michigan hospital on Monday morning following a two-car accident at the intersection of U.S. 131 and Intertown Road.

The accident took place at around 10:22 a.m. on Monday.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin, Jessica MacDonald, 30, of Alanson was driving southbound on U.S. 131 with five children ranging from ages 1-9 in her vehicle. Zachary Newman, a 23-year-old from Bay City, then turned in front of MacDonald's vehicle. Newman was traveling northbound on U.S. 131 and turned to head west on Intertown Road, but failed to yield.

The children in MacDonald's vehicle were all transferred to McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, but Wallin said there were no significant injuries.

U.S. 131 was closed for about 35 minutes following the accident. Newman was cited for a failure to yield.

