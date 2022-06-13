These 5 Cities Have the Most Economic Gender Parity in the US
The economic gender divide goes beyond the wage gap -- which is still very much a concern, as women earn 82 cents for every $1 earned by men on average in the U.S. Women also tend to own fewer businesses and are more likely to be unemployed. But the situation is better in some cities than in others.
See: Here's How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens
Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
MoveBuddha.com looked at these factors and more to determine the best cities for women, and these are the top five in terms of economic gender parity.
1. Miami
Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 40%
Median income for a single female: $37,116
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 84%
Women's unemployment rate: 4.7%
POLL: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?
2. Deltona, Florida
Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 40%
Median income for a single female: $36,296
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 84%
Women's unemployment rate: 3.4%
3. Orlando, Florida
Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 40%
Median income for a single female: $36,813
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 84%
Women's unemployment rate: 4%
4. Honolulu
Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 41%
Median income for a single female: $49,031
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 79%
Women's unemployment rate: 3.3%
5. Atlanta
Percentage of businesses that are woman-owned: 43%
Median income for a single female: $45,258
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 78%
Women's unemployment rate: 4.1%
More From GOBankingRates
Quiz Yourself on Travel & Learn How To Travel Rich on Any Budget
All data is sourced from moveBuddha.com's "25 Best Cities for Women in the Roaring 2020s" ranking and is accurate as of Feb. 28, 2022.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 5 Cities Have the Most Economic Gender Parity in the US