5 clocked over 100MPH during Memorial Day weekend speed check in Sandy Springs
A speeding driver sting in Sandy Springs on Saturday morning ended with 40 tickets being handed out and one person taken to jail.
For four hours, Sandy Springs police made sure drivers on GA-400 were obeying the speed limit.
Forty drivers were pulled over for speeding and one person was arrested. It’s not clear what charges they were arrested on.
Police say one driver was clocked going 115 miles per hour.
Five more drivers were going over 100 miles per hour and 13 were over 90 miles per hour.
Officials say that drivers should be aware that they’ll be out in force across GA-400 and I-285 throughout Memorial Day weekend.
