Globalstar, a satellite network operator backed by Apple, has purchased launches from SpaceX worth $64 million, according to regulatory filings. The launches, which are scheduled for 2025, will send at least 17 new satellites to low Earth orbit to replenish Globalstar’s existing constellation. Globalstar entered into a $327 million purchase agreement with MDA for those satellites in February last year, with Rocket Lab acting as subcontractor supplying the spacecraft chassis.