Five college football coaches are on the hottest seats for the 2021 season
Sports Seriously: USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken breaks down the five college football coaches facing the most pressure this season.
Sports Seriously: USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken breaks down the five college football coaches facing the most pressure this season.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use a more experienced quarterback behind [more]
See what ESPN's FPI says will happen with every matchup on Ohio State football's 2021 schedule.
Four schools that the Big 12 is considering adding.
The glorious Labor Day weekend features some glorious opening college football matchups.
Coach Kevin Kelley, winner of 9 state championships in 18 years at Pulaski Academy in Arkansas, plans to keep going for it on fourth down, kicking onside.
The college football season kicks off in full this week. USA TODAY Sports experts provide their predictions for all the big questions this year.
Penn State S Jaquan Brisker compares Graham Mertz to a Wisconsin legend
The New York Giants trimmed their roster to 53 men on Tuesday and these were the six most surprising cuts.
The moment for quarterback D’Eriq King came during bowl prep, he said, a couple days before announcing his decision with a Dec. 26 video to “run it back” and return to the University of Miami — the “match that set everything on fire,’’ acknowledged his close friend and top receiver Mike Harley.
Expert picks and predictions for the Georgia vs Clemson game.
Guarantee games in college football are supposed to be easy victories for the home teams. But there's some possible upsets brewing this season.
There's always second guessing, and there will be again with the Cowboys' decision to let these two down roster players go to other orgs. | From @KDDrummondNFL
What a great display of class by Greg Byrne and Nick Saban
Colorado's Karl Dorrell has a solid scouting report on his coaching counterpart: Reliable hands. At least, that's the way it was when both were with the Denver Broncos — Dorrell in charge of the wideouts and Ed McCaffrey as one of his receivers. It will be the long-awaited college coaching debut for McCaffrey, who was hired on Dec. 12, 2019, only to have his team sit out last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.
New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard addressed his fight with Cleveland Browns CB Troy Hill for the first time on Wednesday.
Watch Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady exchange friendly jabs with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a hilarious video.
Multiple Bulldogs have gone down recently with injuries. Here's their status ahead of Clemson...
The Buffalo Bills are bringing back former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Buffalo has added Fromm to their practice squad.