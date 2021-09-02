Five college football coaches are on the hottest seats for the 2021 season

Associated Press

Colorado's Karl Dorrell has a solid scouting report on his coaching counterpart: Reliable hands. At least, that's the way it was when both were with the Denver Broncos — Dorrell in charge of the wideouts and Ed McCaffrey as one of his receivers. It will be the long-awaited college coaching debut for McCaffrey, who was hired on Dec. 12, 2019, only to have his team sit out last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.