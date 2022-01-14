5 Collier County teens face charges related to brutal beating, kidnapping

Five Collier County teens ranging from 15 to 18 face charges linked to a kidnapping and beating Thursday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

According to a news release, deputies report the East Naples victim told them he was walking near his home about 1:30 p.m. when a car with four teens pulled up. Three of the occupants dragged him inside and placed a pillow case over his head.

The complainant said he knew the teens in the car. Luigi Roca, 18, was among those in the car, and Anthony Zangrill, 18, was waiting at Roca's apartment, where the teens took the complainant.

The Naples Daily News does not identify suspects younger than 18. All five are charged with felonies including armed robbery with a firearm and armed kidnapping.

While at Roca's apartment, the five suspects beat the teen, told him he owed them money and used his cell phone to coerce his family members to send them money, the release noted.

The victim said Roca, Zangrilli and one of the younger teens wielded semi-automatic handguns with lasers. Zangrilli pointed the firearm at him and threatened to kill him, the teen told deputies.

He told them that one of the younger suspects gave him a green shirt to wipe blood from his face.

When attempts to extort money failed, the suspects returned him to the intersection where they abducted him, telling him they would kill his family if he contacted law enforcement, the release said.

Deputies arrested Roca and one of the younger teens during a traffic stop and confiscated the car they were in.

A review of one of the younger teen's court-ordered GPS ankle monitor placed him where the victim said he was kidnapped and at Roca’s apartment at the time the victim said he was beaten.

Detectives searched the apartment, finding a blood-stained pillowcase, a green shirt with blood on it, a box of .380-caliber ammunition and a 40-caliber magazine for a Glock 27.

Zangrilli was present during the search and was taken into custody.

Court records show Zangrilli and Roca were jailed on $500,000 bond.

“This was truly a team effort aimed at keeping our community safe,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said, saying that multiple units assisted in the investigation and arrests. “Five violent criminals are now off our streets.”

Detectives said they are looking at all five of the suspects in connection with other crimes.

