5 Companies Announce Quarterly Dividends

Five long-term dividend payers announced quarterly dividends on Friday.

Shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) advanced 1.4% to close at $75.46 on Friday after the company announced a 4.4% hike in the quarterly dividend to 35.25 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 15 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 1. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Based on Friday's closing price, the payment produces a forward dividend yield of 1.79%, which is below the industry median of 3.39% and the S&P 500 Index's yield of 1.94%.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, the public utility company has uninterruptedly paid dividends since March 1985.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share averaged a 1.1% increase every 12 months over the last five years.

The stock has gained 26% year to date and outperformed the Nasdaq by nearly 7%. The 52-week range is $56.64 to $76.44. The market capitalization is $2.62 billion, the price-earnings ratio is 26.69 and the price-book ratio is 3.80. Further, the price-sales ratio is 4.61 and the enterprisevalue-Ebitda ratio is 15.97.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is overvalued.

Shares of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) declined 2.45% to close at $20.7 on Friday after the company announced a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per common share, in line with the previous payment. The company will pay the dividend on Oct. 1 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 13. The ex-dividend date is Sept. 12.

Based on the closing price on Friday, the distribution generates a forward dividend yield of 2.32% versus the industry median of 3.27% and compared to the S&P 500 Index's yield of 1.94%.

Headquarter in Warrenton, Virginia, the regional bank has continuously paid dividends since January 1998.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share was flat over the past five years.

The stock has climbed 7.92% year to date, but is underperforming the Nasdaq by 11%. The 52-week range is $17.21 to $26.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a price-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-book ratio of 1.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is still cheap.

Shares of United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) rose 0.09% to close at $46.02 on Friday after the announcement of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per common share, in line with the previous distribution. The company will pay the dividend on Sept. 13 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 30. The ex-dividend date is Aug. 29.

Based on Friday's closing price, the distribution produces a 2.87% forward dividend yield, which is above the industry median of 2.83% and the S&P 500 Index's yield of 1.94%.

Headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the property and casualty insurer has paid dividends since January 1985.

The trailing 12-month dividend per share averaged a 2.4% increase every year over the last five years.

The stock has fallen 17% year to date, underperforming the Nasdaq by 36%. The 52-week range is $40.86 to $56.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-book ratio of 1.2 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is not cheap.