5 Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees for Great Pay Right Now

For those who prefer to look out for No. 1 when they travel, Honda has a car to fit the bill. The company has unveiled a kei car camper concept that makes use of extremely clever packaging to create a single-bed sleeper car for the solo road-tripper. The concept is based on the Honda N-Van, a Japan-market compact work van that is known for a cabin that can, aside from the driver's seat, fold entirely flat.