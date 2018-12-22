These 5 Concept Yachts Were Our Readers’ Favorites of 2018

All superyachts start off as concepts awaiting a builder or a buyer or maybe just someone willing to foot the bill. These projects are conceived by creative designers anticipating mariners’ every on-water desire—from fire pits and hot tubs, to full-size swimming pools and multi-level atriums, as well as lower decks that open on three sides and feature a beach club deck for sunning and swimming.

The yacht concepts listed here are the ones that Robb Report readers clicked on the most. So if you missed them the first time, we are making sure you are directed to the best of them this time. Watch the Marine section of RobbReport.com to see which design gets built.

Migaloo’s 443-foot M5 Submersible Superyacht

Robb Report readers dove into the idea of dining, lounging, or cocktailing in a full-glass room surrounded by deep-blue ocean and hundreds of fish, with the option of taking a spin on one of two mini-subs, or taking a dip in the outdoor pool and sunning on the beach club while floating on the surface. Migaloo’s M5 submersible yacht captured the imagination of those intrigued by underwater exploration on a sub that can be used like a yacht when floating on the water.

151-foot Stealth Anti-Radar Vessel

Apparently, Robb Report readers want to cruise under the radar. This stealth project from yacht designer Peter Bolke was one of the top-clicked stories of the year, and it posted not that long ago. And although this concepts looks like a military vessel, it is actually designed to be a full-blown luxury superyacht.

Oceanco Project Tuhura

The concept of returning to our roots sparked interest in Project Tuhura, which would be built at Oceanco’s Dutch yard. “Our Tuhura is a simple idea,” says designer Igor Lobanov. “The thought was to take a natural shape similar to those seen in the earliest canoe-type craft and enlarge it multifold to a larger scale, using modern technology.” Tuhura’s primal form, he adds, is designed to evoke a sense of exploration.

Royal Huisman Pura

Royal Huisman recently joined forces with architect Mani Frers of Frers Design to unveil the 130-foot Pura custom superyacht, a large sailing yacht that can be customized to meet each owner’s one-of-a-kind preferences. It’s a fitting project since Royal Huisman’s tagline is “The Spirit of Individuality.”

Hot Lab Explorer Yacht for VSY

Military style is in, based on the number of clicks for this story. Milan-based design studio Hot Lab borrowed the vessel’s superstructure style from commercial and military vessels because it provides excellent visibility forward and frees up 150 feet of space in the stern. The concept for the new 220-foot explorer-yacht concept for Viareggio Superyachts (VSY) includes a tiered profile, a long, open stern, and a luxury interior. Instead of the usual deck for a helipad and tender storage, Hot Lab sketched in a long swimming pool and patio on the main deck—which also doubles as a helipad.

