5 controversial Ohio bills left unfinished for the summer

Jun. 21—State lawmakers have a lot awaiting them in the fall. First an election, then a pile of pending legislation.

This news organization studied pending legislation for a piece that published on Sunday.

Here's a look at some of the notable bills moving through the General Assembly that will be coming up again in the fall.

Substitute House Bill 151: Would prohibit schools and school sports groups from allowing male-to-female transgender athletes to play on girls' sports teams.

House Bill 598: Would make it a felony for doctors to perform abortions, with no exceptions for rape, incest or the mother's health, if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

House Bill 105: "Erin's Law," would require schools to provide annual age-appropriate instruction in child sexual abuse prevention for grades K-6, and age-appropriate instruction in sexual violence prevention education for grades 7-12.

House Bill 343: Would greatly expanding crime victims' rights under "Marsy's Law," which is meant to ensure crime victims are treated fairly and have the opportunity to exercise their rights in our criminal justice system.

House Bill 383: Would increase sentences for criminals repeatedly caught with illegal firearms.