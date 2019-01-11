5 coolest things we expect to see at the 2019 Detroit auto show

At the Detroit auto show, concept vehicles will be few and far between in 2019.

Instead of prototypes that may never come to showrooms, we'll see the real deal in the form of pure, unadulterated power.

In the final North American International Auto Show scheduled for January before it moves to June in 2020, there's a hefty helping of horsepower.

While Nissan and Infiniti plan to unveil electric vehicles concepts, most automakers plan to show off ready-for-production vehicles. And models designed for speed are dominating the mix.

Of course, it's always possible someone could surprise us.

Though prices likely won't be revealed up front, since automakers typically do so closer to the on-sale date, we'll know a lot more about these cars when media previews begin Sunday night:

But from what we know so far, here's our list of the five coolest things we're expecting to see at the 2019 Detroit show.

We have 500 reasons why you should love the GT500. Here’s the first one. 😏 #FordMustang #GT500 pic.twitter.com/BcNtruKC4w — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) November 28, 2018

1. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford is making a tradition of unveiling vehicles with an authentic growl. After revealing the showstopping Ford Mustang Bullitt at the 2018 Detroit auto show, the automaker returns in 2019 with the Shelby GT500.

The company teased the vehicle on Twitter recently with an image showing the muscle car's hand-built engine. Emblazoned on top is the brooding Cobra logo associated with the Shelby lineup.

"We have 500 reasons why you should love the GT500. Here’s the first one," Ford tweeted.

Suffice it to say: This vehicle will be supercharged with horsepower.

2. Toyota Supra

It's back. This sports car is the pride and joy of Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda himself. He wanted it back, and that's all that needed to be said.

Discontinued about 20 years ago, the Supra originally debuted as the Celica Supra in 1979. As a high-performance hatchback coupe of sorts, it gained a cult following in the 1980s, particularly among Generation X.

Now that Gen X has some serious cash to spend, Toyota is hoping to lure them back into the showroom alongside its lineup of trusty family cars.

3. Subaru WRX STI S209

Subaru is on an incredible hot streak in the U.S., having posted 85 straight months of year-over-year sales increases and an all-time high in 2018. The brand is now selling more vehicles in the U.S. than Hyundai.

As a limited-edition model, the WRX STI S209 probably won't add a lot to Subaru's sales total. But it will help the automaker maintain its cool factor.

Expect this fast and powerful car to make its presence known when it makes its world debut.

4. Lexus RC F Track Edition

To celebrate its 30th anniversary at the Detroit auto show, Lexus is showing off its capability for raw speed.

The Lexus RC F Track Edition will make its global debut at the show. The Toyota luxury brand could also surprise us with something else, given the big deal the brand is making out of its three decades at the show.

5. Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Truck

Fiat Chrysler revealed the redesigned Ram 1500 light-duty pickup at the 2018 Detroit auto show.

For this year's affair, the company is hoping to recapture the spotlight with the heavy-duty version of the same truck.

Given that the Ram is the third-best-selling vehicle in America, this is not one to ignore.

