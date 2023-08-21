These 5 counties have the most crumbling bridges in SC that need repair, federal data shows

During your daily commute, are you most concerned with potholes, drunk drivers, road rage or the random deer crossing the street?

What about dilapidated bridges?

According to Federal Highway Administration data, South Carolina has a total of 9,427 bridges of different shapes and sizes that help drivers get where they need to go every day. Given the heavy use and loads placed upon them, bridges require a certain amount of maintenance to remain at peak performance.

However, not all the bridges in South Carolina are as well maintained as they should be, federal data shows. And some counties in the state have far more poorly maintained bridges than others.

Below is information on the state of South Carolina’s bridges overall and a list of the five counties with the largest amount of bridges in most need of repair as of 2022, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

South Carolina bridges

Good condition: 4,095

Fair condition: 4,855

Poor condition: 477

Total bridges: 9,427

Overall, South Carolina has maintained most of its bridges. Of the state’s 9,427 bridges, about 5.1% are in poor condition in need of structural repair as of 2022, the federal data shows.

Also, the state has identified needed repairs on 1,929 bridges, has access to $119.5 million and has committed $33.1 million toward 16 bridge repair projects as of June 2023, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

SC counties with the most bridges in need of repair

Greenville County

Good condition: 398

Fair condition: 189

Poor condition: 45

Total bridges: 632

Greenville County is the South Carolina county with the most bridges in need of repair. About 7.12% of the county’s bridges are in poor condition. These poor bridges account for a total of 44,401 square meters-worth of crossings in the state.

Greenville has some of the most structurally deficient bridges in the entire state, according to ARTBA, including:

1-85 over Trib Laurel Creek, built in 1960

US 29 over Mountain Creek, build in 1939

US 29 over C-23-75/60736071 on S. Church St., built in 1960

Spartanburg County

Good condition: 370

Fair condition: 231

Poor condition: 40

Total bridges: 641

Spartanburg County comes in a close second for the most bridges in need of repair. About 6.24% of the county’s bridges are in poor condition. These poor bridges account for a total of 24,717 square miles-worth of crossings in the state.

Spartanburg also has some of the most structurally deficient bridges in the state, according to ARTBA, including:

SC 9 over SC 85, built in 1958

I-26 WB over SC 85, built in 1959

I-26 EB over SC 85, built in 1959

York County

Good condition: 126

Fair condition: 127

Poor condition: 29

Total bridges: 282

York County ranks third in the state for counties with most bridges in need of repair. About 10.3% of the county’s bridges are in poor condition. These poor bridges account for a total of 15,854 square miles-worth of crossings in the state.

York has one of the state’s most structurally deficient bridges, according to ARTBA:

SC 49 over Crowders Creek, built in 1971

Newberry County

Good condition: 67

Fair condition: 126

Poor condition: 22

Total bridges: 215

Newberry County ranks fourth in the state for counties with most bridges in need of repair. About 10.23% of the county’s bridges are in poor condition. These poor bridges account for a total of 7,236 square miles-worth of crossings in the state.

Chester County

Good condition: 78

Fair condition: 88

Poor condition: 22

Total bridges: 188

Chester County rounds out the list in fifth place for South Carolina counties with the most bridges that need repairing. About 11.7% of the county’s bridges are in poor condition. These poor bridges account for a total of 7,868 square miles-worth of crossings in the state.

Chester also has some of the most structurally deficient bridges in the state, according to ARTBA, including:

I-77 SB over SCL Railroad, built in 1978

I-77 NB over SCL Railroad, built in 1978