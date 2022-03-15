5-county chase ends in crash, cocaine seized

Mar. 14—A five-county pursuit ended in a crash an estimated 60 miles away from where it began in Cumberland County.

No injuries were reported but officers seized cocaine and a loaded firearm.

Last Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Bobby Barker attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe with Georgia license plates in the area of the 322 Peavine Rd. exit on Interstate 40.

Crossville Police and Cumberland County sheriff's deputies were asked to assist in stopping the car after it eluded the trooper.

Sheriff's Cpl. Dustin Jackson caught up with the fleeing car on Milo Lemert Bypass. The car was traveling 94 mph in the 50 mph zone, according to Jackson's report.

The vehicle made a U-turn at the Dayton Ave. intersection with Milo Lemert and headed back toward I-40. The vehicle sped through the four-way stop at Peavine and Hwy. 70 E., crossed over the interstate and turned into the Volunteer Gas parking lot.

The SUV exited the parking lot, the report reads, and traveled back onto Milo Lemert and again sped through the four-way stop before another U-turn. During that action the fleeing driver "nearly struck Deputy Eli Tollett's patrol car head-on," the report said.

The Tahoe then re-entered I-40 traveling east, passing a row of Sevier County school buses on the shoulder and nearly struck one of the buses being escorted by Gatlinburg police.

Speeds reached in excess of 100 mph and, once past the Crab Orchard exit, the fleeing driver turned off his headlights off and continued east into Roane County.

Near Harriman, the vehicle struck a tractor-trailer rig but continued traveling east. Knox County, Knoxville Police and THP troopers took over the pursuit at Watt Rd. in Knox County, and Cumberland County units terminated the chase.

Jackson wrote in his report that the driver was finally captured when his vehicle crashed in Blount County. Law enforcement officers reported seizing 3.5 grams of a substance they identified as cocaine and a loaded firearm.

The suspect is identified as Javis Montell Dean, 38, E. Franklin St., Alcoa. The report states he is a convicted felon who is banned from owning or having firearms in his possession.

Charges filed by Cumberland County officers, Knox County and Trooper Barker include five counts of reckless endangerment, multiple evading arrest charges, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony possession of cocaine, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

