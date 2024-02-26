A $5 credit for the AT&T outage? How some Ohioans might qualify for cash off their bill

AT&T says it will be giving a $5 credit to customers affected by last week's nationwide telecommunication outage.

The outage, which lasted several hours on Thursday, was caused by a technical error due to "the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyberattack," the telecom provider said Friday.

AT&T said late Saturday it planned to give affected accounts credit for the outage.

Do Ohioans apply for the credit?

Ohioans who potentially experienced the AT&T outage may be reached out to by AT&T to have the credit applied to their account.

According to CBS News, Columbus was a hotspot area with over 7,500 reported outages.

How do I get $5 credit from AT&T for the network outage?

AT&T offers more details about the "Making It Right" process on the AT&T website and continues its apology to customers.

"To help make it right, we’re reaching out to potentially impacted customers and we’re automatically applying a credit to their accounts," the company says. "We want to reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere. We're crediting them for the average cost of a full day of service."

The amount credited will be $5 per AT&T wireless account. The offer does not apply to AT&T business, AT&T prepaid, or Cricket, the company said. Bill credits will typically be applied within two billing cycles, AT&T said.

"We’re also taking steps to prevent this from happening again in the future. Our priority is to continuously improve and be sure our customers stay connected," the company says on the site.

USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch