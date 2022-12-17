5 critically injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say

Five people were critically injured in a shooting Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Springdale Run Drive.

Two men and two women were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, and another woman was taken by a private vehicle to the same hospital, police said.

At least one suspect fled in a white Infiniti, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: