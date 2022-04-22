5 New CT Bills That Could Change Your Life

CONNECTICUT — The state legislative session will wrap up May 4 and there are a flurry of potentially life-changing bills that are being voted on in the coming days.

Below are five bills that could have a life-changing impact for Connecticut residents:

Single-use polystyrene ban

The state Senate voted 23-11 to ban the use of many single-use expanded polystyrene products, commonly known by the trademarked name Styrofoam. The bill will head to the state House for a vote.

The material isn’t recyclable and is toxic when burned. A 2015 report concluded that about 12,000 tons of food-grade polystyrene ended up in Connecticut landfills each year, not including waste produced by schools.

The ban would apply to schools, universities and restaurants beginning July 1, 2024. Containers that are used to store raw meat or those filled and sealed before being received by a restaurant or caterer are exempt.

Schools and restaurants that violate the rule would be given a warning for the first violation and fines thereafter that range from $200 for the second violation to $1,000 for fourth and subsequent violations.

The bill would also require certain state agencies to submit reports about how the law is being enforced and if hardship waivers are necessary for restaurants or caterers.

Data privacy

The Senate unanimously approved a bill that would give Connecticut consumers more rights about how their digital date is used.

The bill would limit targeting advertising to children and the sale of their data. It would give all consumers the right to access, correct, delete and get a copy of their personal data.

State and local governments, nonprofits and higher education institutions would be exempt.

The bill would apply to businesses and individuals in Connecticut that produce products that target Connecticut residents, according to the Office of Legislative Research. Generally, it applies to businesses that collect the data of 75,000 or more consumers or 25,000 or more consumers if the company derives more than 25 percent of its revenue from personal data sales.—

Prison to truck driving

The Senate passed a bill that would allow certain incarcerated people to earn a commercial learner’s driving permit. It will now head to the House for a vote.

The bill aims to help reduce recidivism and establish a pipeline to address the truck driver shortage.

Inmates with fewer than six months of their sentence remaining would get the chance to study for a commercial learner’s permit, which is one of the first steps to get a commercial driver’s license. Inmates who are disqualified from holding a CDL wouldn’t be eligible.

The cost of the program is estimated at $20,000 annually.

State employee raises

The House voted in favor of a plan to give state employees raises and bonuses. Democrats were in favor and all but one Republican legislator opposed the measure. The measure is expected to pass the state Senate as well.

A law change in 2017 requires the legislature to vote on state employee contracts. Previously, contracts would automatically be approved if the legislature took no action.

The contract would give most state employees three years of 2.5 percent raises, including one retroactive raise. It would also give one-time bonuses up to $3,500 to employees.

The state Office of Fiscal Analysis estimated the package would cost about $1.87 billion over four years.

Altogether, the raises, bonuses and step increases could increase state employee pay by 7 percent this year, according to the CT Mirror.

Captive audience bill

The bill, which passed the Senate, would prohibit employers from penalizing employees if they refuse to attend employer-sponsored meetings that are primarily for the purpose of espousing the employer’s opinion on political and religious matters. The bill will head to the House for consideration.

The bill has certain exemptions for religious organizations, according to the Office of Legislative Research. It also has exemptions for employers who are required to communicate information by law or for information that is required for employees to perform their jobs.

