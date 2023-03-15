5 in custody after attempted robbery using pepper spray on CTA train, police say

Five people were arrested early Wednesday after police saw them attempting to rob a person on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers saw an attempted robbery involving five individuals on a train in the 1100 block of South State Street. During the attempted robbery one of the people involved deployed pepper spray before the group attempted to flee, police said.

Police placed all five into custody. One of them was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and listed in good condition.

No one else was injured in the incident.