5 in custody after running from police in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers took several people into custody Thursday afternoon in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over Interstate 485 while officers followed a car, which pulled off on the shoulder.

The occupants got out and took off into the woods and onto the other side where there was a neighborhood off Back Creek Church Road.

Officers were seen chasing the people down through yards and on the neighborhood streets.

A source told Channel 9 that five people were captured.

A neighbor told Channel 9 that they saw more than 20 police cars flock to the neighborhood.

“They had a search dog in our backyard as well. We were kind of looking around to make sure nothing was out here,” neighbor Ty Francis said.

Francis said police told him there wasn’t anything to worry about.

“My biggest concern was that our kids were OK because there were still helicopters flying around,” Francis explained. “They said everything is OK. I said, ‘But there are still helicopters, so is everything alright?’ And then they did tell us they were still looking for one person, but that they were in another area, so that gave me a little bit of peace.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information regarding what happened.

No further information was released.

