5 Cyclical Companies Popular Among Gurus

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of March 14, the following retailers are popular among gurus.





Nike

Nike Inc. (NKE) has a market cap of $216 billion. Its revenue has grown 7.70% over the past 10 years.

The athletic footwear and apparel brand is held by 18 gurus, including Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.86% of outstanding shares, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

As of March 14, the share price of $137.59 was 7% below the 52-week high and 129.32% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has lost 1.79%.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) has a market cap of $159.04 billion. Its revenue has declined 3% over the past 10 years.

Among the 18 gurus invested in the restaurant owner-operator, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is #1 with 0.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates with 0.10% and Fisher with 0.07%.

As of March 14, the share price of $213.31 was 8.02% below the 52-week high and 71.71% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 1.47%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has a market cap of $126.89 billion. Its revenue has grown 9.70% over the past 10 years.

The company, which sells coffee, espresso, teas, cold blended beverages, food and accessories, is held by 17 gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square Capital with 0.86% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Fisher with 0.61%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

As of March 14, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 192.46. The share price of $107.78 was 2.44% below the 52-week high and 115.47% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 4.52%.

Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has a market cap of $97.05 billion. Its revenue has risen 13% over the past 10 years.

A total of 29 gurus hold shares in the online travel agency. With 2.83% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder, followed by BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 0.82% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74%.

On March 14, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 1,565. The share price of $2,369 was 3.30% below the 52-week high and 113.98% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has increased 9.48%.

TJX Companies

TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has a market cap of $78.76 billion. Its revenue has grown 5.80% over the past 10 years.

A total of 12 gurus own shares of the off-price retailer. The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66%, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.

On March 14, the share price of $65.50 was 7.68% below the 52-week high and 100.49% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 1,093. Year to date, the stock price has climbed 431%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

