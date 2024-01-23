5-day work strike for California State University faculty officially begins
California State University faculty members at all 23 campuses, including Fresno State, are hitting the picket lines.
Goff grew up in the Bay Area, where he and the Lions will face the 49ers on Sunday for a shot at the NFC title. It doesn't get much more dramatic.
Dave Heeke hired a new football coach just last week after Jedd Fisch opted to leave for the open Washington Job.
Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Save nearly 50% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 13,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
Nvidia is the AI chip leader, but rivals like Intel, AMD, and others are coming for its crown.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
A recent study found that drivers in some states have a much less stressful time on the road, with Minnesota taking the top spot.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in. 'I wear them constantly,' says a happy shopper.
Car subscription service Finn's recent study found that Arizonans are the angriest in America, while a shocking number of Montanans die on the roads each year.
Raved a 65-year-old fan: 'I tried this lotion on one arm and did a comparison. OMG! The difference was astounding and immediate.'
It's comfy and flattering for all figures, and it's deeply discounted — for now.
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 has wrapped after a nonstop weeklong speedrunning marathon. This year’s charity raised over $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation and featured the event’s first canine-assisted speedrun.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
Will AI automate human jobs, and -- if so -- which jobs and when? A survey from the University of Pennsylvania, NYU and Princeton finds that ChatGPT alone could impact around 80% of jobs. Contrary to what one (including this reporter) might expect, the MIT researchers found that the majority of jobs previously identified as being at risk of AI displacement aren't, in fact, "economically beneficial" to automate -- at least at present.
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
Chronosphere, a startup that offers a cloud native observability platform, today announced that it has acquired Calyptia. While the company itself may not be a household name, Calyptia was founded by the creators of the Fluent Ecosystem, which includes the popular open source observability projects like data collector Fluentd and metrics processor and forwarder Fluent Bit, both of which are part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's set of graduated projects. Like similar startups, Calyptia aimed to turn these projects into paid SaaS products.
The Alabama sophomore held on to win The American Express, making him the first amateur to win a Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.