5 days later, Norfolk man dies from gunshot injuries

A 35-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot in Norfolk last week, according to a prepared statement from the Norfolk Police Department.

Michael Corbin, a Norfolk resident, died Monday.

The shooting happened Sept. 8 in the 2500 block of Wyoming Avenue. Norfolk police found Corbin suffering from a gunshot wound about 10:50 p.m.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police haven’t released details about a possible motive or suspect. Officials urge anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com