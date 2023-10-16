5 days after Myrtle Beach homicide, no info on suspect. Here’s the timeline of events

Five days after the fatal attack of a woman in the downtown Myrtle Beach area, officials released few details informing residents about the unidentified suspect. Myrtle Beach Police Department and the City of Myrtle Beach have not released information potentially relevant to the public on whether this was a random act of violence or if the victim and assailant knew each other.

Here is the timeline of events following a ‘brutal’ homicide.

Oct. 11, 4:09 a.m., Starlet Renae Jackson was inside her vehicle on the 800 block of Nance Street in downtown Myrtle Beach. The 59-year-old Myrtle Beach resident was attacked with a knife or cutting instrument, according to the police report. She was taken to the hospital.

Oct. 12, 4:57 p.m., a day and a half after the incident, the Myrtle Beach Police Department posted an incident alert on Facebook, asking for information on the incident. A sparse police report was available to the public with the case number 23-018184.

Oct. 13, Jackson died of her injuries, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Oct. 13, 5:34 p.m., Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry offered a reward of up to $1,000 for tips, as published on the Myrtle Beach Police Facebook page.

Oct. 15, 10:22 p.m., the Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Jackson as the victim in an email to the press.

Oct. 16, 9:07 a.m., Myrtle Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Starling responded to The Sun News’ request for comment by email, “Currently this is still an active investigation.” The Sun News asked for additional information.

Oct. 16, 10 a.m., The Sun News asked City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea for comment.

Oct. 16, 10:10 a.m., The Sun News requested a comment from Jason Greene, president and CEO of Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance. No response has been received as of the evening of Oct. 16. Downtown Alliance Chairman of the Board Dan Sine declined to comment and directed questions to Greene.