5 dead, 1 missing in Indiana after vehicles swept away in floodwaters

INDIANAPOLIS – Five people are dead and one is missing after two vehicles were swept away in floodwaters in Laurel, Indiana, about an hour southeast of Indianapolis.

Search efforts for the sixth victim were set to resume Saturday.

Franklin County 911 dispatch received a call around 5 a.m. Friday from a witness who reported seeing headlights off the roadway and hearing calls for help, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

First responders discovered a bridgehad been partially washed away. Both vehicles were located after an initial search.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Photos: 20 places where weather is getting worse

Follow Elizabeth DePompei on Twitter: @EDePompei

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana flooding deaths: 5 dead, 1 missing after vehicles swept away