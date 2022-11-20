5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Susan Miller, USA TODAY
·1 min read
News out of Colorado
News out of Colorado

Five people were killed and18 were injured when gunfire erupted at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, police said Sunday.

Police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said,

One suspect, who was injured and being treated, was in custody, Castro said. She said it was not immediately clear whether the suspect had been shot by officers. The FBI was on the scene and helping in the investigation, she said.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends."

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," said the statement by the club, which describes itself as a dance and nightclub.

The club has been prepping for a drag brunch on Sunday, according to its Facebook page, and said it would be celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance Sunday "with a variety of gender identities and performance styles." The day of remembrance honors the at least 32 transgender and nonbinary people killed this year by violence and caps Transgender Awareness Week.

TRANSGENDER DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: On Transgender Day of Remembrance, LGBTQ community honors at least 32 trans people killed in 2022

In one of the worst attacks on an LGBTQ venue, a mass shooting on June 12, 2016, at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, left 49 people dead and 53 injured.

Contributing: The Associated Press

GENDER AFFIRMING CARE: Should transgender youths have access to gender-affirming care? Why bans are 'cruel' and 'dangerous'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 18 hurt

Recommended Stories

  • Club Q Colorado shooting: Five dead after attack at nightclub

    The Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs thanked customers who subdued the gunman on Saturday.

  • Mass shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub | Raw video

    At least 5 people have been killed and 18 injured in a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs. Reports of the shooting started coming in at Club Q around 11:57 p.m. Saturday, according to Colorado Springs police.

  • No KY counties are at high COVID levels but 10 are medium, CDC says. See the map

    Ahead of Thanksgiving, most of Kentucky is seeing low COVID-19 community levels, per the CDC. Here’s why you may want to wear a mask at family gathering anyway.

  • Dutch aim for World Cup statements against Mané-less Senegal

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) The Netherlands is looking to make two statements in its opening World Cup game on Monday against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of star forward Sadio Mane. The first is strictly about soccer and establishing the team as a contender for the title in Qatar alongside the likes of top-ranked Brazil, defending champion France and Argentina. The Dutch have gained less attention in the buildup to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, but arrive as one of the top form teams in Europe.

  • Shayne Looper: Why abortion is so intractable

    We must learn to see abortion as one thread in a dense fabric that is woven from attitudes and beliefs regarding the nature of the good life.

  • Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time

    Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad coalition will be in determining whether Walker can unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Dec. 6 runoff. The fact it occurred only now underscores the challenges that Walker, a celebrity athlete turned politician, has had appealing to many independents and moderate Republicans amid an intense focus on his rocky past. “We cannot rest on our laurels, everyone,” Kemp told a few hundred supporters standing in the parking lot of a gun store in suburban Atlanta, urging them to cast one more ballot in a midterm election year that was underwhelming for Republicans nationally.

  • Fans give frothy welcome to first World Cup beers

    Thousands of football fans queued Saturday to get the first beers served at the official World Cup fan zone after sales were banned around stadiums in Islamic Qatar.

  • A federal judge compared the January 6 mentality to 'Nazi Germany' at the sentencing of a Capitol rioter

    Judge Reggie Walton, a George W. Bush appointee, said at sentencing it was "utterly scary" that so many Americans are "still buying a lie."

  • Woman survives on diet of digestives and crackers due to rare stomach disease

    The condition caused her to be sick up to 30 times a day and lose three stone

  • Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions

    A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in southeast England died in a hospital on Saturday after “becoming unwell.” “We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event,” the Home Office said.

  • 'Why distance yourself from the truth?': Oath Keepers' words used against them in government's closing remarks

    In their closing argument, prosecutors said that the Oath Keepers on trial led an alleged plot to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

  • Maryland Finds That for Hundreds of Clergy Abuse Victims, 'No Parish Was Safe'

    The attorney general of Maryland has identified more than 600 young victims of clergy sexual abuse over the course of 80 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, according to a court document filed Thursday. The filing, which broadly outlines the attorney general’s findings, requests that a judge allow the release of the full report: a 456-page document detailing decades of clergy sex abuse in Maryland. The new report marks a symbolic milestone in the long-running international abuse scandal that

  • Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous DeMellier London Handbag Is 20% Off Right Now for Black Friday (!!!)

    Royal-loved British handbag brand DeMellier's 2022 Black Friday sale just started. Here's everything to know and the best styles to shop now.

  • On Transgender Day of Remembrance, LGBTQ community honors at least 32 trans people killed in 2022

    The 32 victims reported is likely an undercount because of unreported deaths, misgendering and other factors, according to report authors.

  • Kazakh leader stages snap vote to emerge from predecessor's shadow

    ALMATY (Reuters) -Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds a snap election on Sunday that he is certain to win, solidifying his grip on power less than a year after he sidelined his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev. The former diplomat, who came to power in 2019 as Nazarbayev's hand-picked successor when the country's only ruler since the Soviet era stepped down, broke with his ex-patron after a January uprising that Tokayev called a coup attempt. A new election victory - a foregone conclusion against five little-known candidates - will give Tokayev, 69, the sort of overwhelming personal mandate that Nazarbayev routinely secured as he built a personality cult over five successive terms.

  • More claims against Philippine prison chief linked to murder

    The Philippines' top prison official, who is accused of plotting the killing of a radio journalist, also ordered a large hole dug at the country's main prison to search for rumored buried treasure, the justice secretary said Friday. Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag has faced a series of unusual allegations since being suspended last month, including the breeding of horses and snakes at the overcrowded prison complex at the southern fringe of metropolitan Manila and neglect resulting in the bodies of 176 prisoners piling up at a funeral home.

  • Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

    Elizabeth Holmes, the ex-CEO of Theranos, was sentenced to 11.25 years in federal prison. She was convicted of fraud and conspiracy after misleading investors about her blood-testing startup company.

  • Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say

    Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.

  • What Happened To Bonnie And Clyde’s Death Car?

    What happened to the infamous Ford V8 that took Bonnie and Clyde across the nation on their 13 victim killing and robbing spree?

  • Fast-Food Worker Loses Eye Protecting Special Needs Boy

    A fast-food worker named Bianca Palomera at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California lost her eye defending a special needs boy from a bully.